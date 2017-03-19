Education ministry involved in more illegal job placements

TOKYO —

The education ministry has uncovered more than 30 new cases in which it was illegally involved in finding jobs for retired or retiring bureaucrats, including those at the Foreign Ministry and Cabinet Office, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The latest finding brings the total number of cases to around 60. The ministry plans to report the results Tuesday to the Cabinet Office watchdog on post-retirement job placement, the sources said.

The newly confirmed cases include ones in which officials of the education ministry’s personnel section received resumes of retired or retiring officials at the Foreign Ministry and the Cabinet Office and helped them obtain jobs at universities, the sources said.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said in its interim report last month that it had found 27 cases of illegal job placement.

Among the newly confirmed cases, a former director general of the now-defunct Sports and Youth Bureau became president of a private university in Saitama Prefecture last April, and officials at the personnel section were found to have had contact with the university at that time, the sources said.

The former director general was in charge of the construction of the new National Stadium for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, but quit in July 2015 after being taken off the project amid recriminations about the withdrawal of the initial plan due to ballooning construction costs.

Japanese law on the reemployment of civil servants was reformed in 2007 to combat the long-standing cultural practice of “amakudari” (descent from heaven) by which retired bureaucrats secure plum jobs in sectors they used to oversee. The practice serves as a potential vehicle for corruption.

Education minister Hirokazu Matsuno is expected to take punitive action against ministry officials deemed responsible for such practices.

The education ministry has drawn up measures intended to prevent such clandestine assistance continuing, such as monitoring the reemployment process, possibly by examining once or twice a year the reemployment of retired officials.

