Epileptic driver jailed for 10 years over accident that killed 2 pedestrians

OSAKA —
The Osaka District Court on Friday sentenced a 51-year-old man to 10 years in prison for killing two people, after he suffered a bout of epilepsy while driving his minivan in Higashi-Osaka in 2015.
The court heard that Makoto Ikuno lost consciousness for a few seconds at around 7:30 a.m. on March 5, 2015, Fuji TV reported. The minivan was going at more than 100 kilometers an hour when it crashed into a car at an intersection, and then hit two male pedestrians, aged 40 and 37, killing them. The driver of the car was seriously injured.
Ikuno was charged with reckless driving resulting in death. He admitted to police that he suffered from epilepsy and that he had not been making regular visits to his doctor, as he was supposed to.
After his arrest, Ikuno said that he felt nauseous a few minutes prior to the accident. The presiding judge said he should have stopped his vehicle immediately and said it was irresponsible of Ikuno to keep driving.
Ikuno was charged under a law that went into effect in 2014 in which anyone who suffers from epilepsy and wants a driver’s license must submit a letter from a doctor affirming that they are OK to drive. Ikuno did not get such an affirmation from his doctor.
Under the law, causing death while driving drunk or as a result of a chronic condition, such as epilepsy and hypoglycemia, is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Furthermore, anyone who hides a medical condition that may affect their driving when they apply for a license faces a penalty of one year in jail and a fine of 300,000 yen.
Medical professionals who are aware that their patients suffering from epilepsy or schizophrenia are driving, are required to report it to public safety authorities.
Prior to 2014, the maximum imprisonment period for causing deaths due to reckless driving was 20 years, but a loophole in the law meant that the severest penalty only applied to “incidents occurring under normal driving conditions.” Because of this, most cases were labeled as involuntary manslaughter where the maximum sentence was only seven years.
The 2014 law changed the way courts deal with cases and sentencing. It expanded on existing regulations by stating that under the influence of alcohol, drugs and “special illnesses,” the normal ability to safely operate a vehicle is severely impeded and can lead to fatal casualties. The term “special illnesses” refers to conditions such as epilepsy and schizophrenia.
Japan Today
Order by Time Order by Popularity
6 Comments
Login to comment
-1
Yubaru
10 years for taking two lives, when driving a vehicle knowing fully well that he shouldn't be driving. Not to mention that admitting he had not been visiting his doctor as required as well.
Like it or not, it is, in MY opinion, premeditated, maybe not consciously intentional, but premeditated and he should be getting the harshest sentence allowable under the law, the full 15 years!
"Such as........" Thing is that this term "special illness" COULD be used in other circumstances when the police have no other way to charge or indict a driver. It's a catch all term.
1
TheGodfather
Epilepsy or not, that's quite fast for an intersection...
0
khulifi
Contradiction , yesterday another driver who killed a child and injure few others was released ... !!!!
1
TheGodfather
"another driver who killed a child and injured a few others was released"
Read that sentence again out loud...
0
Nessie
It's almost like each case is different. Imagine that.
0
itsonlyrocknroll
Did Makoto Ikuno, express any remorse to the families for the loss of life and injures caused by his recklessness in failing to obey laws relating epilepsy and driving a vehicle?
Back to top