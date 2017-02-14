Ex-courier company employee arrested over 2016 murder

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old former employee of a courier company over the murder of a 25-year-old man at his apartment in Tama, Tokyo, in February 2016.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Ryosuke Shimura, allegedly stabbed Kohei Fukuyoshi, a company employee, about 30 times in the neck and back with a survival knife at his apartment in Nagayama on Feb 27, 2016, Fuji TV reported.

A neighbor who lives in the apartment beside Fukuyoshi’s told police he saw Fukuyoshi and a man in a courier’s uniform scuffling in the hallway shortly before the crime.

Police said Shimura has admitted to killing Fukuyoshi, but has so far given no motive. He said he did not know Fukuyoshi but had made deliveries to the building in the past.

Police said Shimura had more than one million yen in debts.

Neighbors of Shimura were surprised to hear of his arrest. One told reporters, “He was a big-hearted man, and certainly not someone who you’d think would commit such a crime.”

Japan Today