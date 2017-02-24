Ex-employee indicted for murder of 19 at disabled care facility

YOKOHAMA —

Prosecutors indicted Friday a former employee of a care home southwest of Tokyo on charges of murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing 19 mentally disabled people and injuring dozens in a knife attack at the facility last July.

The indictment comes after prosecutors judged Satoshi Uematsu, 27, capable of taking criminal responsibility for the incident in which 19 residents of the home for the mentally disabled were killed and 27 others including facility staffers were wounded.

He began working at the facility in December 2012 but quit in February last year after outbursts in which he had spoken about euthanizing the disabled.

Shortly after the incident he reportedly told police that he wanted to “save” those with multiple disabilities and felt “no remorse” for what he did.

The case is expected to be examined in a lay judge trial, with the suspect’s ability to take criminal responsibility likely to be the focal point again.

According to the indictment, Uematsu broke into the Tsukui Yamayuri En facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in the early hours of July 26 and stabbed 43 residents. Friday’s indictment covers counts on all the 19 killed and 26 of the 27 injured—24 residents and two staff.

A psychiatric evaluation conducted during Uematsu’s five-month detention has concluded that he was able to understand right and wrong at the time of the crime, according to investigative sources.

Although an examination report showed it was somewhat difficult for Uematsu to act rationally due to narcissistic personality disorder, it said the condition was not severe.

