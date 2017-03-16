Ex-pupils' families call for hate speech probe into Moritomo Gakuen

OSAKA —

Families of children formerly enrolled at a kindergarten run by Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator in hot water over its cut-price purchase of public land in Osaka Prefecture, asked local authorities Wednesday to investigate the preschool over suspected hate speech.

The group of parents and guardians submitted the request to the Osaka prefectural government’s private education division in respect of Tsukamoto Kindergarten in the city of Osaka.

Prefectural officials questioned Yasunori Kagoike, the preschool’s principal, and his wife, the vice principal, in January in connection with material given to parents that disparaged Korean residents of Japan and Chinese people.

According to the petition submitted to the authorities, the group alleges the kindergarten “often does things to the children verging on abuse, and uses discriminatory language toward Chinese people and others in its newsletters.”

The group also called for a change to the way the prefecture monitors private educational facilities, claiming that authorities rebuffed earlier calls for a probe into the kindergarten.

After submitting the petition to the prefecture, the family members and their lawyers held a press conference. “We can’t allow (the kindergarten) to get away with anything just because it’s a private school,” a representative of the group said.

The families of former pupils have relayed their concerns about the kindergarten to the local government’s private education division and sought responses from it over the last several years.

The nation’s anti-hate speech law, which came into effect last June, describes hate speech as “unacceptable” and calls for enhanced public counseling and education to stamp it out. However, out of concern for people’s right to free expression, it does not stipulate any punishment or ban specific actions.

In July, Osaka became the first city in the country to enforce an ordinance spelling out steps to prevent hate speech, including enabling the city government to publish on its website the names of groups or individuals found to have engaged in hate speech.

The kindergarten’s operator, Moritomo Gakuen, dropped last week its application to open an elementary school on a piece of land in the neighboring city of Toyonaka that it bought from the central government in June last year.

The school operator paid a fraction of the appraisal price after the state subtracted more than 800 million yen ($6.97 million), supposedly to cover the costs of removing buried garbage.

Both the land deal and the management of the kindergarten have come under intense scrutiny in parliament, with opposition parties linking both Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada to the school operator.

Abe’s wife Akie was the honorary principal of the planned elementary school until she stepped down amid the public uproar over the issue. She also gave several speeches at the kindergarten.

Inada, a lawyer-turned-lawmaker, said in parliament on Monday that she had never given Moritomo Gakuen legal advice or represented it in a trial.

She retracted that remark and apologized the following day after reports of a court record showing she had represented the school operator in court in December 2014 in a lawsuit brought by it. Inada insisted she did not lie on Monday but rather simply forgot what happened.

Opposition parties have demanded that Inada step down over the alleged false statement she made in parliament Monday. They have also repeatedly demanded that Kagoike be brought to the Diet to give testimony, but the demand has been rejected by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to which Abe and Inada belong.

The secretary general of Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, said Wednesday that Inada should have been more careful in her initial remarks in parliament.

“(Inada) is carrying the heavy responsibility of being defense minister,” Komeito Secretary General Yoshihisa Inoue said after meeting his LDP counterpart Toshihiro Nikai in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Having withdrawn its bid to open the school next month, Moritomo Gakuen is tasked with repaying subsidies it received and making the land ready to be bought back by the state.

Osaka Prefecture is planning to send investigators to the school site on Tuesday or Wednesday next week in connection with the subsidies, according to a source close to the matter.

A Finance Ministry official said Wednesday the ministry plans to demand that Moritomo Gakuen demolish the school buildings it has constructed on the site.

Meanwhile, the prefecture is considering filing a criminal complaint against Moritomo Gakuen over inconsistencies in construction costs listed in contracts given to different entities.

The school operator is suspected of having underreported the cost of construction to the prefecture to make its financial state look more solid.

According to government sources, the prefecture could file a forgery complaint after a construction company said it did not authorize the use of its official seal on the contracts.

On Wednesday, Kagoike was scheduled to hold a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo, but postponed just hours before the event.

A journalist who interviewed Kagoike previously told reporters in Tokyo that Kagoike had decided to “cancel” the planned news conference as he “cannot correctly explain the situation” in the current circumstances.

Speaking to reporters in a scene broadcast live on TV, the journalist, Tamotsu Sugano, said he will interview Kagoike alone as requested by him, pleading that the media allow them to talk in a calm manner.

