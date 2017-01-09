Four 18-year-olds arrested for possession of drugs

MITO —

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested four 18-year-old males on cannabis possession charges.

According to police, the four are two correspondence course high school students and two company employees. Fuji TV reported that they were stopped by a police patrol on the street at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the four had been acting suspiciously. In their possession was about 0.9 grams of dried cannabis and an inhaling device.

Three of the group have admitted to the charge of possession of narcotics, while the fourth has said, “I don’t know anything,” according to police.

Police are questioning the four suspects to determine how they obtained the cannabis.

Japan Today