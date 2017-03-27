Girl's body likely left in ditch after she was killed elsewhere: police

CHIBA —

A 9-year-old girl whose body was found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture appeared to have been strangled, police said Monday as they continued a murder investigation.

Police believe the body of the Vietnamese girl, Le Thi Nhat Linh, was dumped at the spot where it was found Sunday in Abiko after she was murdered elsewhere, as there were no signs of a struggle in the grass field, an investigative source said.

According to the police, the victim’s body was found naked with no clothes or other belongings at the site.

The body was found stiffened in a narrow space under a bridge over the drainage ditch. Police believe that the person responsible for abandoning the body attempted to delay its discovery, the source said. Not many people usually pass by the area.

Police will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. They will also check security cameras around the area for clues about how she disappeared on the way to her elementary school on Friday morning.

On Monday morning, police placed check points on streets near the school, asking motorists whether they saw the girl on Friday morning and also requesting they provide footage from in-vehicle recorders.

The girl, who lived in the nearby city of Matsudo, did not show up at school Friday, the last day of the school year for Japanese schools, which run from April to March. The site where she was found is about 10 kilometers from the school.

A road the girl may have taken to school includes a relatively unused section obscured by a three-meter-high net to guard a pear orchard on both sides.

In a school zone, some residents usually stand at intersections to keep their eyes on students. But the police have so far found no such residents who saw her on Friday. She is believed to have commuted to school alone.

“I was worried because there are less people around the pear orchard,” a housewife living in the area said.

