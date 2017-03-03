Gov't employee arrested on suspicion of taking Fukushima cleanup bribe

TOKYO —

Police arrested an Environment Ministry employee Thursday on suspicion of accepting a bribe in exchange for favorable treatment in the allocation of cleanup work in Fukushima Prefecture following the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The police allege that Yuji Suzuki, 56, who oversaw radiation decontamination work at a local branch of the ministry, was wined and dined in Fukushima and paid for transportation and accommodation expenses when he traveled to Toyama Prefecture sometime between around September 2015 and June 2016 by a former company manager.

It is estimated that Suzuki received several hundred thousand yen in inducements, the police said.

Suzuki allocated a spot to the company as a contractor for decontamination work in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, in 2015 to remove radioactive materials from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant nearby.

The police also arrested Mikio Kosugi, 63, for allegedly bribing Suzuki in exchange for landing work for his Toyama Prefecture company, the police said.

Both Suzuki and Kosugi have admitted to the allegation, the police said.

According to the ministry, Suzuki was hired in April 2015 on a three-year contract.

“It is extremely regrettable. We will fully cooperate with the investigation and strictly handle the matter,” Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto said in a statement.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” a local company worker in Fukushima said. “I heard a lot of rumors about corruption. It is unforgivable to land work through unfair means.”

The work to remove radioactive materials from soil and buildings following the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant is viewed as profitable as it is relatively low skilled and a considerable amount of public money is available.

The work involves time consuming labor, such as removing contaminated soil and washing road and building surfaces.

A special law requires Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCCO), the operator of the crippled power plant, to cover all the costs of the decontamination work, though the government is shouldering it for the time being.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in December estimated the cost of decontamination work, including soil and tree removal, will surge to 4 trillion yen ($35 billion) from an earlier projection of 2.5 trillion yen.

© KYODO