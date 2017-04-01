Gov't to crack down on forced performances in porn

TOKYO —
The Japanese government decided Friday to crack down on scouts who force women to appear in pornographic videos, part of a series of emergency measures to combat sexual exploitation.
The plan involves punishing coercive scouts through an application of the charge of rape in Japan’s Penal Code.
The government panel on the issue also decided to designate April as awareness month. April marks the start of the new school and business year in Japan, when changes in young people’s living circumstances may make them particularly vulnerable to exploitation.
Katsunobu Kato, minister in charge of gender equality, told a meeting of the panel that longer term measures will be compiled in addition to the urgent crackdown.
The panel also decided to begin a program of on-site inspections of businesses in major urban centers suspected of employing teenage girls to provide dating experience services like bed sharing, massages or shared walks.
The “JK businesses” take their name from an abbreviation of “joshi kosei” (female high school student). While not explicitly advertised, sexual services are effectively provided as off-menu options in many cases.
Also included in the panel’s measures are awareness initiatives at high school and university orientations and a commitment to raise awareness of consultation services for people forced into the porn industry.
© KYODO
7 Comments
1
bones
Government? So let me guess,they're going to have a group go to the studios and watch the females while they're performing and analyze their facial expressions and body language to see if they are being forced or not? Or are they going to be looking at the contracts?
0
Daniel Naumoff
That was not illegal? Oh booooooooooooooooooooooooo...
0
sensei258
If a woman agrees to have sex for cash, on or off camera, reluctant or not, she's not being forced. Although, I agree that there must be a smaller number of women who feel trapped and don't have support to escape the lifestyle
0
kurisupisu
Don't Japanese women know how to say no?
0
bass4funk
How? A lot of women don't even yell out if they are being groped on the trains, so it's not that far of a stretch to imagine. Very sad. I don't know how these goons sleep at night.
0
sensei258
I'd be willing to bet that some of these "victims" claim they are being "forced" to protect their reputations. Who would want to let friend and family know that they are having sex for money (prostitutes). An associate put it like this "Even a _____ doesn't want to be called a _____".
0
thepersoniamnow
I'm not so sure if the title fits the crime here... "Forced performaces in porn" How can be this be correct? It's like an insult to the women! If I was thinking of being a model and someone made me (it's called rape ok) have sex or threatened me physically or otherwise and made me do it, the correct word is rape! They get a false job application and then they rape people.
