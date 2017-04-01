Gov't to crack down on forced performances in porn

TOKYO —

The Japanese government decided Friday to crack down on scouts who force women to appear in pornographic videos, part of a series of emergency measures to combat sexual exploitation.

The plan involves punishing coercive scouts through an application of the charge of rape in Japan’s Penal Code.

The government panel on the issue also decided to designate April as awareness month. April marks the start of the new school and business year in Japan, when changes in young people’s living circumstances may make them particularly vulnerable to exploitation.

Katsunobu Kato, minister in charge of gender equality, told a meeting of the panel that longer term measures will be compiled in addition to the urgent crackdown.

The panel also decided to begin a program of on-site inspections of businesses in major urban centers suspected of employing teenage girls to provide dating experience services like bed sharing, massages or shared walks.

The “JK businesses” take their name from an abbreviation of “joshi kosei” (female high school student). While not explicitly advertised, sexual services are effectively provided as off-menu options in many cases.

Also included in the panel’s measures are awareness initiatives at high school and university orientations and a commitment to raise awareness of consultation services for people forced into the porn industry.

