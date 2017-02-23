Gov't to fine firms up to Y1 bil for leaking security tech

TOKYO —

The government plans to begin imposing a fine of up to 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) on companies for violating the revised trade law to prevent transferring overseas technologies that could be diverted to military use, government sources say.

The move comes amid an increasing number of investments that could lead to the outflow of technologies to such countries as China, Russia and North Korea.

The draft revision of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Control Law raises the upper limit of the penalty for individuals to 30 million yen from 10 million yen in case of exporting without authorization technologies that could be used to develop or produce weapons of mass destruction.

The revised law is also designed to prohibit corporate executives from retrying to export technologies at other companies or individually after they receive a suspension order, the sources said.

The law will cover not only exporters but brokers helping to export technologies.

It will also require foreign companies to report to authorities in advance when they plan to purchase unlisted companies in Japan that are owned by other foreign firms and developing advanced technologies. Foreign companies currently need to report only when they plan to buy listed technology companies.

