GSDF member arrested for assaulting ramen restaurant employee

FUKUOKA —

Police in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old Ground Self-Defense Force master sergeant on suspicion of assault after he pushed a 24-year-old ramen restaurant employee to the ground during an altercation with another customer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the suspect, Tadashi Yokaryo, who is based in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, was residing temporarily in Fukuoka Prefecture for defense force training. Police said he has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “While I did complain [to the worker], I did not physically assault him.”

Police said the trouble began when Yokaryo got into an argument with another customer in the ramen restaurant, which prompted the male employee to urge them to leave. Once outside, Yokaryo grabbed the employee by the chest and shoved him to the ground in the parking lot.

Another employee witnessed the commotion and called police.

