High court upholds obscenity ruling against 'vagina artist'

The Tokyo High Court upheld Thursday a lower court decision finding a female artist guilty of obscenity for distributing 3-D scans of her genitalia, ordering her to pay a fine of 400,000 yen.

Megumi Igarashi, a 45-year-old artist who works under the pseudonym “Rokudenashi-ko” (good-for-nothing girl), was found guilty over the scan data distribution but not guilty of obscenity for displaying vagina-shaped plaster artworks.

The lower court ruled that the 3-D data “realistically reproduce the shape (of female genitalia) and stimulate the viewers’ sexual desire,” but the artworks do not immediately suggest they are female genitals as they are decorated and painted with colors different from skin color.

According to the ruling, the scans that could be used to make 3-D reproductions of the artist’s genitalia were distributed online in October 2013 and March 2014 to donors contributing to her campaign for funds to make a kayak modeled on her genitalia.

The three artworks were displayed in an adult entertainment shop in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward in July 2014.

Both the defendant and prosecutors had appealed to the high court following the district court ruling in May 2016.

Japan’s Penal Code prescribes a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 2.5 million yen for distributing obscene objects.

