Hospital raided for allegedly helping yakuza boss avoid imprisonment

KYOTO —

A public hospital in Kyoto city was raided by police Tuesday for allegedly helping a crime syndicate senior member stay out of prison by forging a medical certificate of illness.

A doctor at the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine hospital is suspected of forging a certificate for Yoshiyuki Takayama, the 60-year-old head of a yakuza group under the Yamaguchi-gumi based in western Japan, investigative sources said.

Takayama was arrested in April 2010 on extortion charges but released on bail for health reasons in May 2012. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for crimes including extortion in June 2013, a sentence finalized by the Supreme Court in 2015, but Takayama has avoided imprisonment, citing kidney disease.

In December, the head of the hospital denied to Kyodo News that the hospital had forged a doctor’s note for Takayama.

Takayama was convicted of conspiring with Kiyoshi Takayama, the second-ranking member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, in extorting 40 million yen from a man in the construction industry between 2005 and 2006. He also extorted 5 million yen from the same man in 2009.

Takayama turned himself in to the Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office on Tuesday morning, the sources said. The Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office will process him for imprisonment.

