Infant’s body with umbilical cord attached found in bag in Tokyo

TOKYO —
The body of a newborn boy, with his umbilical cord still attached, was found in a bag in a parking lot in Tokyo’s Shinjuku area, police said Thursday.
According to police, a male passerby found the bag at around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in a garbage can beside a vending machine in a parking lot in the Kabukicho red-light district. The baby was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later. An autopsy will be held to determine the exact cause of death.
Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and find out who abandoned the baby.
The parking lot is about 150 meters southwest of Higashi-Shinjuku Station on the Toei Oedo subway line. The street is known for its love hotels.
HaiDesu
This is so sad :(. Poor child. Best case scenario, he was stillborn and the mother was too immature to know what to do. I pray the child was not killed.
Yubaru
This is so sad....never a chance, the government is to blame for this! Social services focused on the elderly and not enough on people who really need the help! Like the person who felt the need to abandon this poor baby!
So? The inference being what here?
backscratcher
This is not really a fair comment. There are plenty of elderly in need in this country. Social services need to be revamped full stop in my opinion.
gogogo
baby hatch people! need more education... poor little baby
pudus
"The street is known for its love hotels."
One may ask could the baby be conceived through the infamous kabukicho love hotel facilities, and dropped off to remove an unwanted outcome in the locale of its conception. Or from a working gal who did not want a mistake byproduct. Or an inconceivable relationship gone bad.
