Infant’s body with umbilical cord attached found in bag in Tokyo

TOKYO —

The body of a newborn boy, with his umbilical cord still attached, was found in a bag in a parking lot in Tokyo’s Shinjuku area, police said Thursday.

According to police, a male passerby found the bag at around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in a garbage can beside a vending machine in a parking lot in the Kabukicho red-light district. The baby was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later. An autopsy will be held to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and find out who abandoned the baby.

The parking lot is about 150 meters southwest of Higashi-Shinjuku Station on the Toei Oedo subway line. The street is known for its love hotels.

