Interfamily murders reflect aging society's fear of furure

TOKYO —

More than a third of interfamily murders, attempted murders and fatal assaults in Japan in 2014 were motivated by “fear of the future,” such as in relation to caring for elderly relatives or financial problems, police data released Monday showed.

The first detailed breakdown of the investigated cases for a full year also showed parents were the most frequent victims, in an indication that many people are unable to cope with caring for their aging parents.

Supporters of caregivers warned such cases may continue to increase in the future, saying many people are facing difficulties in securing a slot in nursing care facilities in a fast-graying society.

The National Police Agency data showed that of the 272 cases investigated, 168 were murders, 74 were attempted murders and 30 were assaults resulting in deaths.

A total of 33% of the victims in the cases were parents of the assailants, followed by spouses, 27%, and children, 25%, it said.

By motive, the largest proportion of cases, at 33%, were committed out of “fear of the future,” stemming from such causes as exhaustions from taking care of their parents and children, as well as financial troubles. Relationship troubles came next with 25%, followed by mental problems of the assailants at 21%.

In 84% of the cases, the victims and the assailants were living under the same roof, and in the cases in which the victims survived the attacks, 67% continued to live together, the data showed.

Fumiko Makino, who heads a nonprofit organization helping caregivers in Tokyo, describes people who attack their parents as “very serious and overly hardworking,” who become isolated both mentally and socially.

She said interfamily crimes could rise with tougher eligibility rules for nursing care insurance coverage and the consequent increase in the difficulty of joining public nursing care facilities, calling for efforts to increase the number of professionals supporting caregivers.

A more general police tally for last year showed the number of cases investigated on suspicion of murders and attempted murders nearly halved to 770 from 1979 levels, but the number of interfamily cases, totaling 425 last year, has been broadly flat.

“Interfamily crimes are difficult to prevent as measures for curbing street crimes cannot be applied to them,” said a police official in charge of the analysis.

The NPA held on the same day a meeting of a panel for reviewing the crime victims’ benefits for financially assisting those who sustained major injuries or fell seriously ill as well as bereaved families.

The benefits have not been given over interfamily crimes in principle to prevent the money from ending up in the assailants’ pockets, but the panel seeks to revise the rule to allow for case-by-case decisions.

© KYODO