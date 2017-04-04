IT agency cautions businesses about fake e-mail scam

TOKYO —

Japan’s information technology agency has detailed a new cybercrime scheme aiming to swindle businesses of money via e-mails that appear to have been sent from partner companies, sources close to the matter said.

The Information-Technology Promotion Agency looked into four cases in which domestic companies’ e-mail systems were compromised, a threat that has emerged on a global scale. Money was stolen in two cases, although the agency withheld the amount and the name of the companies.

According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, about 22,000 such cases were reported in the United States and elsewhere between October 2013 and June 2016 causing a combined loss of about $3.1 billion. The average amount stolen in each case was approximately 16 million yen.

The FBI defines the scheme as a type of payment fraud that involves the compromise of legitimate business e-mail accounts, such as those belonging to the chief executive officer, for the purpose of conducting unauthorized wire transfers.

After compromising a company’s e-mail account—usually through manipulation of an individual or malware—the criminals are then able to send wire transfer instructions using the victim’s or a fake e-mail account.

In the Japanese cases, the agency found that companies’ e-mail communications were likely intercepted by hackers. Some e-mail scams were sent from an address almost identical to the legitimate one, except for having one letter removed or replaced.

The agency conducted an analysis based on information provided by businesses taking part in a seven-industry information-sharing initiative which includes critical infrastructure such as electricity and gas with the aim to counter cyberattacks on those sectors.

All four cases were related to business deals involving foreign companies and e-mails requesting the illegal money transfer were all written in English.

In one case, a hacker sent an e-mail notifying of a change in the account to which money should be sent after legitimate exchanges between Japanese and U.S. companies reached the final stage. But the Japanese company noticed an irregularity and canceled the transfer.

The agency plans to release a report about cases involving the scheme in the near future, the sources said.

© KYODO