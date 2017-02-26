Japan customs authorities seized record amount of stimulants in 2016

TOKYO —

The amount of stimulants seized by customs authorities across Japan more than tripled from a year earlier to a record 1,501 kilograms in 2016, according to data released by the Finance Ministry.

The amount seized in 104 cases last year is equivalent to around 105 billion yen ($927 million) in street value, with Taiwan rising as one of the top five countries and territories from which stimulants were shipped. The authorities seized 422 kg in 2015.

The trend appears to be for attempting to smuggle large quantities of stimulants into Japan. The number of cases in which more than 50 kg of the drug was seized increased in apparent reflection of growing domestic demand, a ministry official said.

In one case, local authorities found a record 600 kg of stimulants hidden inside an ocean-going yacht that arrived at a port in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, in May.

The total amount of illegal drugs seized, including cannabis and cocaine, increased 3.2 times from a year earlier to 1,649 kg in 892 cases last year, marking the second-highest figure since 2,186 kg in 1999.

The figure also includes other designated drugs, or hallucinatory and stimulant properties that were added to customs’ seizure list in April 2015.

“We will step up our efforts to crack down on illegal drugs…by coordinating with relevant authorities such as police and the Japan Coast Guard,” the official said.

