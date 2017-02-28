Japan eyes tougher penalty for rape, covering male victims for 1st time

TOKYO —

Japan’s cabinet is set to approve next month a bill to revise its criminal law to impose longer prison terms on rapists, while also covering male rape victims for the first time, government sources said Monday.

The planned revision raises the minimum sentence for rape to five years from the current three years, expands the scope of victims from only females, and no longer requires a victim’s complaint as the prerequisite for prosecuting an assailant in a rape or sexual molestation case.

The move comes as an advisory panel to the justice minister compiled a report in September in response to calls from the victims of what is often called a “murder of the soul” due to its deep, prolonged impact on their lives.

The bill aims to cover domestic sexual abuses by including new clauses for punishing parents and others with child-custody who had sex with their children even if they did not use force or threats. Currently use of force is required to establish a rape case.

It also calls for raising the minimum sentence for rape resulting in death to six years from five years and giving the same indefinite prison term or a term of seven years or longer to rape and robbery no matter their order.

Under the current criminal law, an offender who robs a victim after raping them faces a shorter sentence.

