Japan to team up with NGOs, U.N. to deter terrorism in Asia

Japan plans to work with U.N. bodies and nongovernmental organizations to discourage violent extremist groups from taking hold in Asia, eyeing Tokyo’s hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020, government sources said.

The plan centers on supporting women and young people in the areas of business and education to combat poverty in the region, in an effort to stem a potential driver of terrorism.

According to the sources, the initiative is aimed at countries such as Indonesia and Bangladesh, thought to be targets for recruitment by the Islamic State extremist group.

The government allocated funds for the initiative in the third supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet last Thursday.

The potential for terrorism to spread throughout Asia was one of the issues Abe raised at the Group of Seven leaders summit in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, in May.

A source close to the Foreign Ministry said the initiative will serve as a “Japanese-style, soft deterrence to terrorism” by focusing on encouraging stable societies rather than military action. The support for women and young people is aimed at empowering moderate Islam, serving as a counter to extremism.

The government will work with the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, the U.N. Development Program and local nongovernmental organizations to deliver the assistance, the sources said.

The assistance will include counseling for newly released prisoners amid concern prisons are serving as recruiting hotbeds for extremist groups. It will also include support for school fees and entrepreneurship among women and young people in areas deemed vulnerable to extremism, the sources said.

Japan’s plan also includes the provision of the G-7 nations’ counterterrorism expertise throughout Asia, based on an action plan the G-7 leaders adopted at their May summit.

The plan included enhanced border controls through joint drills and training for immigration, customs and security authorities.

