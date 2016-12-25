Japanese woman missing in France since Dec 4

PARIS —

A 21-year-old Japanese university student is missing in France, with local police trying to ascertain the whereabouts of another foreign student in connection with her disappearance, local authorities and media say.

Narumi Kurosaki, a Tokyo-born student at the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, began attending the University of Franche-Comte in Besancon in eastern France in September to study the French language, according to the authorities and other sources.

Kurosaki disappeared around Dec 4 and could not be reached on her cell phone thereafter, they said. Her credit card has also been suspended. On the night of Dec 4, just before her disappearance, she had a meal with acquaintances at a local diner, including the man the police are now trying to locate.

The police have released her photo to seek information from the public. They have also notified their EU counterparts in search of the man, according to the local media.

