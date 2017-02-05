Justice Ministry presents examples of hate speech

TOKYO —

The Justice Ministry said Saturday that it has sent to about 70 local governments across the country examples of discriminatory language and behavior banned by the law concerning racist propaganda and hate speech.

The examples include threats to kill people of certain nationalities and extreme insults like comparing certain groups of people to bugs such as roaches or other animals, or remarks like “go back to your home country.”

Language with the clear intention to exclude specific groups of people is also deemed as hate speech, the examples showed.

The law designed to deter hate speech was enacted last May, but questions remain about its effectiveness as it lacks a clear definition of discriminatory language and behavior. It also prescribes no punishment for using such language or engaging in such behavior.

A total of 13 municipalities, including Kawasaki and Osaka where hate speech occurs frequently, had asked the ministry for specific examples of offending remarks because of the difficulty of determining when language is no longer protected as free speech as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The examples were presented to local governments that asked the ministry for examples, it said.

