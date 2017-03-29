Kyoto hospital investigated over patient abuse cases

KYOTO —

Police are investigating the death of a male patient in his 60s at Maizuru Municipal Hospital in Kyoto Prefecture and believe he and another patient may have suffered abuse at the facility.

On March 12, a marble was was found inside the man’s mouth, Fuji TV reported. On March 25, the patient’s condition worsened and he died from a chronic illness the same day, the hospital said.

On Monday, hospital director Shigehiro Inoue told a news conference there was no correlation between the marble discovered in the patient’s mouth and his death. He said the patient died after his degenerative disease deteriorated.

However, police said that another male patient, also in his 60s, had suffered bruised ribs and a chest injury between Feb 24 and March 11. That man was in the same third-floor room as the patient who died. His nails were also noticeably discolored.

Kyoto prefectural police suspect that patient abuse may have occurred and are questioning doctors, nurses and orderlies about the incident.

Japan Today