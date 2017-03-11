Life term sought for ex-university student over murder, poisoning

NAGOYA —

Prosecutors have sought life imprisonment for a 21-year-old woman charged with murdering an elderly woman and poisoning two high school students.

Lawyers working for the former Nagoya University student, whose name is being withheld because she was 19, a minor under Japanese law, when the incidents took place, have said she cannot be held responsible due to her mental illness.

According to the indictment, she strangled Tomoko Mori, then 77, to death with a scarf after beating her with an ax at the defendant’s apartment in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, in December 2014. She had become acquainted with Mori when the victim introduced her to a religion.

She was also charged with the attempted murders of a former female classmate from her junior high school and a male classmate from her high school using thallium between May and July 2012 in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture.

She “committed (the crimes) with selfish motives. It is vile and she deserves to be strongly condemned,” the prosecutors said in a closing statement.

Her defense counsel has also claimed she had no intention to kill the students.

© KYODO

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 0

    gaijin playa

    life term or the death penalty. she is sick and a danger to society. she needs to be locked up or taken off the earth. also, the fact that she was able to enter a university is shocking.

  • 0

    TheGodfather

    she had no intention to kill the students

    No, she just wanted to see the effect that the poison would have on human beings. She should get the death penalty!!

