Man accused of 5 murders says 'operatives' destroyed his brain

KOBE —

A 42-year-old man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to killing five people nearly two years ago on Awaji island.

“This is clearly a case of a false accusation plotted by ‘operatives’ who destroyed my brain and forced me to commit the murders,” the defendant, Tatsuhiko Hirano, said during the first hearing of his trial at the Kobe District Court. His lawyers said they will argue their case based on his mental competency.

Prosecutors have said psychiatric evaluation has found him mentally competent.

Hirano is accused of fatally stabbing five neighbors with a knife in two separate homes in Sumoto on March 9, 2015. The victims were three women and two men aged between 59 and 84.

He was forced into hospital in 2005 and 2010 after being judged by local authorities to be a danger to the public due to his mental illness.

Before the crime, he smeared his victims’ names and posted their photos on Facebook.

He told Wednesday’s hearing that he is the actual victim, calling the murdered people “terrorists” and “operatives.”

