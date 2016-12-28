Man arrested after shoving woman on platform against incoming train

KOBE —

Police in Kobe have arrested an unemployed 53-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 43-year-old woman on a train platform. The woman fell against an incoming train and sustained injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on a platform at JR Sannomiya Station. Fuji TV reported that witnesses saw the man, Koichi Kubo, arguing with the woman after they bumped into each other, and then push her. The woman fell backwards and her right arm was hit by a train coming into the station, before her husband could pull her back. 

Police said Kubo, who lives in Shiga Prefecture, has denied any intent to kill the woman, and quoted him as saying he couldn’t remember the incident.

The woman, a Japanese who currently resides in Germany, was visiting Japan with her husband.

