Man arrested after slicing his stomach at Tokyo police HQ

TOKYO —

Police have arrested a 72-year-old man who apparently tried to commit suicide by slicing his stomach in the waiting area at the headquarters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in Kasumigaseki.

Police said the man, identified as Shoji Tsuchida, from Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, entered the building at 10:30 a.m. and asked to speak to a police officer, Fuji TV reported. At 11:10 a.m., while waiting in a room on the first floor, Tsuchida suddenly yelled, “I’m going to die if you don’t listen to me.” Police said he then took out a folding knife, with a blade measuring 8.6 cm in length, and began slicing his stomach.

A 41-year-old police officer who tried to stop Tsuchida received a cut to his left hand.

Police said Wednesday that Tsuchida is in hospital in a stable condition and that he will be charged with violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law and assault.

Japan Today