Man arrested after slicing his stomach at Tokyo police HQ

TOKYO —
Police have arrested a 72-year-old man who apparently tried to commit suicide by slicing his stomach in the waiting area at the headquarters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in Kasumigaseki.
Police said the man, identified as Shoji Tsuchida, from Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, entered the building at 10:30 a.m. and asked to speak to a police officer, Fuji TV reported. At 11:10 a.m., while waiting in a room on the first floor, Tsuchida suddenly yelled, “I’m going to die if you don’t listen to me.” Police said he then took out a folding knife, with a blade measuring 8.6 cm in length, and began slicing his stomach.
A 41-year-old police officer who tried to stop Tsuchida received a cut to his left hand.
Police said Wednesday that Tsuchida is in hospital in a stable condition and that he will be charged with violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law and assault.
thepersoniamnow
Wow they are gunna charge him with the swords and firearms act, meaning he will receive a lengthy term. Those charges are quite serious here. Personally it sounds like a psychiatric evaluation could be more helpful than the rest of his life in prison.
-1
smithinjapan
Are there any crimes in the news posted at present that DON'T have Saitama in them? Sheesh! Anyway, this guy forgot to get someone to stand behind him and deliver the decapitating blow; but I guess he couldn't find anyone near as dumb as himself.
