Man arrested for assaulting 8-year-old girl

TOKYO —

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he grabbed an 8-year-old girl from behind and shoved her to the ground in Tokyo’s Kita Ward.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on March 2. Fuji TV reported that the suspect, Kento Nagai, works as a nursing assistant. Police said Nagai accosted the girl from behind as she was walking home alone from school. He grabbed her and then threw her to the ground, causing minor injuries to her left leg, police said.

Police said Nagai has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I was overcome by the urge to touch a young girl’s body. I just chose her at random.”

