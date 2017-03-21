Man arrested for beating brother-in-law to death

KAGOSHIMA —

Police in Amami, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he beat his 69-year-old brother-in-law to death with a metal pipe.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Suekazu Shiota, a farmer, has admitted to the charge and said he went to the house of his brother-in-law, Takeyoshi Kijima, with the intention of killing him.

Police quoted Shiota as saying he hit Kijima on the head several times with a metal pipe. Kijima was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

Police found a pipe with traces of the victim’s blood on it at Shiota’s nearby house. Shiota said there had been trouble between himself and the victim for some time.

Japan Today