Man arrested for fatally stabbing neighbor in apartment building

UJI, Kyoto —

Police in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing to death a 75-year-old man who lived in the same apartment building.

According to police, Katsuhiko Nomura has admitted to killing Taketoshi Yamada, who lived on the third floor. Fuji TV reported that at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Yamada’s wife called 119 after finding him collapsed, bleeding from several stab wounds to his chest and stomach. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and found Yamada at the bottom of the staircase. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said Nomura, who lives one floor below the Yamadas, called them earlier on Sunday to complain that someone had damaged his car parked outside the building.

