Man arrested for stabbing wife with ice pick

SHIMANE —

Police in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 45-year-old wife with an ice pick on Sunday, which was her birthday.

According to police, Yasuhiro Ishihara, a temp worker, and his wife were in a car in a parking lot in Hikawa, Izumo City, at around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. Fuji TV reported that Ishihara stabbed his wife multiple times in the face and neck with an ice pick. He then called 119 and said he had stabbed his wife.

The woman sustained many wounds but was in a stable condition in hospital, police said Monday.

Police quoted Ishihara as saying he did not intend to murder his wife.

Local media reported that police had been to the couple’s home before to sort out trouble between the two.

Japan Today