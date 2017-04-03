Man arrested for stabbing wife with ice pick

Crime ( 0 )

SHIMANE —

Police in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 45-year-old wife with an ice pick on Sunday, which was her birthday.

According to police, Yasuhiro Ishihara, a temp worker, and his wife were in a car in a parking lot in Hikawa, Izumo City, at around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. Fuji TV reported that Ishihara stabbed his wife multiple times in the face and neck with an ice pick. He then called 119 and said he had stabbed his wife.

The woman sustained many wounds but was in a stable condition in hospital, police said Monday.

Police quoted Ishihara as saying he did not intend to murder his wife.

Local media reported that police had been to the couple’s home before to sort out trouble between the two.

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Study in Tokyo! See what it's like to be a student at TUJ.

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Bullet Trains in Japan

Bullet Trains in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What the dickens! British pubBars

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search