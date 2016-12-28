Man arrested for stealing and reselling over 30 expensive bicycles

TOYAMA —

Police in Toyama City have arrested an unemployed 44-year-old man on suspicion of stealing and then reselling more than 30 expensive bicycles.

According to police, the suspect, Takahisa Yamamoto, was caught in the act of stealing a sports bike in a bicycle parking lot at Minami-Toyama Station on Dec 12, Sankei Shimbun reported Tuesday. A police officer who was patrolling the area on the day of the incident saw Yamamoto break the bike’s lock and attempt to flee the scene. The officer pursued Yamamoto and arrested him.

Following Yamamoto’s arrest, police officers inspected several recycle shops based on Yamamoto’s statement and discovered at least 30 bicycles that he admitted to stealing.

Police quoted Yamamoto as saying he repeatedly stole expensive-looking bicycles parked at train stations and similar places and then resold them.

