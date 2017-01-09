Man arrested over murder of 67-year-old sister

IBARAKI —

Police in Tokaimura, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 67-year-old sister with whom he lived.

According to police, the suspect, Akira Kiguchi, killed his sister by dragging her by the hair and beating her about the head on Friday night, Fuji TV reported. Police said Kiguchi, who works as a security guard, called 110 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and said that his sister was unconscious.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Kiguchi has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

Japan Today