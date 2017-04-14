Man arrested over murder of 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba

Crime ( 4 )

CHIBA —

A man in his 40s was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl whose body was found last month near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture northeast of Tokyo, investigative sources said.

The arrest of the local man concerns the abandonment of her body, not the murder itself. The man’s DNA matched a sample police collected at a crime scene, according to the sources.

Police found the naked body of Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third-grade elementary school pupil living in Matsudo, Chiba, in a grass field in Abiko, also in Chiba, on the morning of March 26.

The police suspect Linh’s body was dumped at the spot after she likely died of suffocation. The girl was apparently strangled elsewhere as there were no signs of a struggle in the grass field.

Linh went missing on the morning of March 24 after she left for school on foot. Her home and school are approximately 600 meters apart.

Linh had been lived with her Vietnamese parents and younger brother in Matsudo since moving from Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, in December 2015.

© KYODO

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

4 Comments

  • 1

    Aly Rustom

    Good news if he is guilty. And if he is, NEVER let him out of prison. EVER.

  • 2

    zichi

    Hope that they have the right prev and won't be able to do it again, ever.

  • -1

    Reckless

    why don't they identify him?

  • 0

    PhantomAgent

    I hope this leads to further evidence like matching him to CCTV footage.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Surprises to be found in beautiful Tohoku

Surprises to be found in beautiful Tohoku

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Three memorable days in Tohoku (Day One)

Three memorable days in Tohoku (Day One)

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Crime

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search