Man arrested over murder of acquaintance on mountain road

OKAYAMA —

Police in Tamano, Okayama Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 38-year-old man on a mountain road on Sunday.

According to police, a man called 119 at around 4 p.m. Sunday, saying he had stabbed someone and gave the location. Fuji TV reported that police rushed to the site and found the victim, Maku Kohara, lying on the road, bleeding from stab wounds to his back and thigh.

Kohara, who lived in Kurashiki, was taken to hospital where he died at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Kohara’s car and another vehicle were parked near where his body was found. However, the owner of the second car, who is believed to have made the 119 call, was nowhere to be found. A bloodied knife was also found by the cars, police said.

Police on Monday traced the car to Ryotaro Yamaguchi and arrested him in Kurashiki.

Police said Yamaguchi has admitted to stabbing Kohara, whom he knew. He was quoted as saying he and Kohara got into an argument.

Japan Today