Man arrested over murder of beautician last June

KANAGAWA —

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested an unemployed 39-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 23-year-old woman in her apartment last June.

According to police, the suspect, Toru Murakami, was an acquaintance of Kana Ofuji, who worked as a beautician, Fuji TV reported. Her body was found on June 8 last year by a co-worker after she failed to show up for work for two days. The door to her apartment was not locked. Police said Ofuji’s body was lying face-up on a sofa, with the lower half of her body covered by a blanket. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death.

Police said Murakami’s fingerprints were found in Ofuji’s apartment. He has denied killing Ofuji but admitted he did know her.

Murakami was working as truck driver, based in Sapporo, last year, and said that he made several trips to Kanagawa as part of his job. He was taken into custody in Sapporo on Friday night and charged with Ofuji’s murder on Saturday morning.

