Man arrested over murders of elderly couple in Nagoya

NAGOYA —

Police in Nagoya said Sunday they have arrested an unemployed 42-year-old man on suspicion of killing an elderly couple in their home on March 1.

According to police, the suspect, Hiroshi Matsui, who lives near the victims’ home in Minami Ward, turned himself in at a police station on Saturday night, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that at around 8 a.m. last Wednesday, Matsui broke into the house of Katsuo Oshima, 83, and his wife Tamiko, 80. Police said the victims’ throats had been slit and money stolen from the house. A neighbor found the bodies on March 2 when Tamiko failed to show up for an appointment.

Police said Matsui has admitted to the charge and said he was motivated by money. A local resident who knows Matsui told local media he loved playing pachinko and often asked people to lend him money.

