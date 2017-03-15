Man beats stranger to death in order to get arrested

KANAGAWA —

A 32-year-old man who beat a stranger to death outside a toilet in a park in Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, said he did it in order to get arrested, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect, Yu Goto, a self-styled company employee, attacked a 44-year-old man, whom he did not know, with a metal pipe as he came out of the toilet in Oisojoyama Park just after 6 p.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. Goto then went to a public phone in front of a police station about 900 meters from the park, called 110 and said he had just killed a man.

The victim, Tomonari Yoshikawa, was taken to hospital with a crushed skull and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Goto was quoted by police as saying he did not know Yoshikawa and just wanted to kill someone so he could get arrested.

Japan Today