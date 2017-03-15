Man beats stranger to death in order to get arrested

Crime ( 3 )

KANAGAWA —

A 32-year-old man who beat a stranger to death outside a toilet in a park in Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, said he did it in order to get arrested, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect, Yu Goto, a self-styled company employee, attacked a 44-year-old man, whom he did not know, with a metal pipe as he came out of the toilet in Oisojoyama Park just after 6 p.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. Goto then went to a public phone in front of a police station about 900 meters from the park, called 110 and said he had just killed a man.

The victim, Tomonari Yoshikawa, was taken to hospital with a crushed skull and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Goto was quoted by police as saying he did not know Yoshikawa and just wanted to kill someone so he could get arrested.

Japan Today

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

3 Comments

  • 0

    RealCDN

    Free room and board for awhile.

  • 1

    SenseNotSoCommon

    a self-styled company employee

    meaning?

  • 0

    Aaron Brummett

    He is lying... it is fully aware of the law and the legal aspects of "intent"... premeditated. This attack was more than likely either business or personal.

    This could mean the decision between second-degree murder and first-degree murder. Just an assessment..

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Law School: Information Session with Mock Class

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Eat Right: Where to Find Organic Bread in Japan

Eat Right: Where to Find Organic Bread in Japan

Crayon HouseOrganic Lifestyle

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search