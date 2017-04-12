Man convicted of severing ballet teacher's thumb appeals jail sentence

TOKYO —

A 42-year-old man who was convicted last month by the Tokyo District Court of attempted murder for severing the thumb of his

former ballet instructor has appealed his jail sentence.

Hiroaki Hashimoto was convicted of trying to kill his ballet instructor, a woman in her 20s, at a dance studio in Tokyo’s Shibuya district on July 6 last year. He choked the victim and when she lost consciousness, used a hammer to sever her right thumb, Fuji TV reported.

He was sentenced to four years and six months.

During his trial, Hashimoto said he could not suppress his rage because he felt his instructor was treating him rudely in front of other students in the class.

In filing the appeal, Hashimoto’s lawyer said his client lost his temper but did not mean to kill the woman and that he knows he will have to live with what he did for the rest of his life.

Japan Today