Man gets 22 years in prison for killing woman, dumping her body in river

HYOGO —

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing a 20-year-old woman in December 2015 and dumping her body in a river in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Himeji branch of the Kobe District Court found Kazuaki Isono, a part-time worker, guilty of beating Mashiro Oyama to death with a blunt object on Dec 7, 2015, Fuji TV reported Friday. Oyama’s head had at least 10 wounds when her body was found on a sandbar in the Kakogawa River five days later.

Isono admitted to the charge, saying he used a hammer to kill Oyama.

Oyama, who was from Osaka Prefecture, graduated from a vocational school in Kobe in April, 2015. At the time of her disappearance, she was working as a part-time employee and attending a voice actor academy.

The court heard that Oyama, who lived alone, was last seen after finishing her part-time job at a bar on the morning of Dec 6. Her mother contacted police after being unable to reach her by phone or email.

Prosecutors said that Oyama met Isono in the summer of 2015 when she was having financial trouble with an ​​ex-boyfriend who owed her about 1.2 million yen. Isono helped her get the money back. Police believe there was a falling out between Oyama and Isono over the money and that Oyama’s bank records showed that she withdrew large amounts of money on a few days up until the day before her death.

When police searched Oyama’s apartment after her death, they found a note which said “If anything happens to me, there is a suspect, Ryunosuke.” Isono admitted to police this was the name Oyama knew him by.

In handing down the sentence, the presiding judge told Isono, “You are only in your 20s and will be in your 40s when you are released. You will still have a life, but your victim will never have that.”

Isono told the court in a soft voice that he was sorry.

Japan Today