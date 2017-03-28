Man gets 4 1/2 years in prison for cutting off ballet teacher's thumb

Crime ( 2 )

TOKYO —

A court sentenced a former ballet school student to four years and six months in prison on Monday for cutting off a female ballet instructor’s thumb at a ballet studio in Tokyo last year.

The Tokyo District Court said 42-year-old Hiroaki Hashimoto prepared his weapon beforehand and premeditatedly chopped off the instructor’s thumb in a brutal crime.

“It is natural that the victim expressed her desire for severe punishment,” Judge Akira Sugawara said.

Prosecutors had sought a six-year prison term.

According to the ruling, Hashimoto choked the instructor in her 20s until she became unconscious and cut off her right thumb on July 6, 2016.

“I was not able to suppress my rage because she treated me in a rude manner,” Hashimoto said during a court session.

The court ruled that even taking into account Hashimoto’s claim, there was no fault in the victim’s conduct which should affect the sentencing.

© KYODO

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 0

    khulifi

    Very short ..

  • -1

    Dango bong

    thumbs up for that sentence

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Japanese Language Program Summer 2017

Japanese Language Program Summer 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Try Eating Japanese Raw Eggs : the Most Cleanest and Safe Eggs to Eat

Try Eating Japanese Raw Eggs : the Most Cleanest and Safe Eggs to Eat

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Hotel Ichii: comfort, convenience and kindness (a.k.a., Omotenashi)

Hotel Ichii: comfort, convenience and kindness (a.k.a., Omotenashi)

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Special Offers

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Crime

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search