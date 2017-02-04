Man gets 9 years for killing his 3-year-old son in 2015

OSAKA —
The Osaka District Court on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to nine years in prison for fatally abusing his 3-year-old son at their home in Sakai in 2015.
According to the verdict, Wataru Tsunemine and his wife Mika, 23, kept their son Eichi in captivity in a bathtub, after which he was found dead in June 2015, Fuji TV reported.
Following the boy’s death, the couple contacted emergency services, and the two were continuously questioned by police on suspicion of domestic abuse. The couple had continued denying any involvement, saying that they found the boy drowned in the bathtub when they checked on him.
The court heard that at the time of his death, Eichi had nearly 40 bruises and other wounds on his body, including cigarette burns.
The case took a different turn last year after the boy’s father changed his story and confessed that he intentionally murdered his son.
Police said he told them that Eichi was nothing but an obstacle in the couple’s lives. He said he became stressed out and killed Eichi by drowning him in the bathtub.
Mika, who has denied any involvement in her son’s death, has yet to stand trial.
6 Comments
sensei258
So sad. Only nine years for murder? Guess he didn't mean much to the court either.
DaDude
2 things he had going for him for getting only 9 years: Only one person was killed and the person killed was a child. Children have low priority here. If it was a baby though, it would have been half the sentence.
Strangerland
But I bet you claimed he would only get a suspended sentence when he was arrested. Like you do every time.
SenseNotSoCommon
At least it's a custodial and not a suspended sentence. Poor child.
sensei258
@ stranger - Get up on the wrong side of the bed? I bet my comment will be deleted but yours will be left by the moderators
Aly Rustom
poor child. he only got to live 3 years and by and large they were hell. -40 bruises and other wounds on his body, including cigarette burns- I'm speechless. I hug and kiss my toddler son every day to show him how much I love him. This little guy got nothing of the love he should have. and the bastard who made his life both short and hell only gets 9 years.
and YOU are nothing but an obstacle for decent hardworking people. They should have given you the electric chair you son of a B. You deserve nothing less.
