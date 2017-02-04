Man gets 9 years for killing his 3-year-old stepson in 2015

OSAKA —
The Osaka District Court on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to nine years in prison for fatally abusing his 3-year-old stepson at their home in Sakai in 2015.
According to the verdict, Wataru Tsunemine and his wife Mika, 23, kept their son Eichi in captivity in a bathtub, after which he was found dead in June 2015, Fuji TV reported.
Following the boy’s death, the couple contacted emergency services, and the two were continuously questioned by police on suspicion of domestic abuse. The couple had continued denying any involvement, saying that they found the boy drowned in the bathtub when they checked on him.
The court heard that at the time of his death, Eichi had nearly 40 bruises and other wounds on his body, including cigarette burns.
The case took a different turn last year after Tsunemine changed his story and confessed that he intentionally murdered his stepson.
Police said he told them that Eichi was nothing but an obstacle in the couple’s lives. He said he became stressed out and killed Eichi by drowning him in the bathtub.
Mika, who has denied any involvement in her son’s death, has yet to stand trial.
3
sensei258
So sad. Only nine years for murder? Guess he didn't mean much to the court either.
1
DaDude
2 things he had going for him for getting only 9 years: Only one person was killed and the person killed was a child. Children have low priority here. If it was a baby though, it would have been half the sentence.
2
SenseNotSoCommon
At least it's a custodial and not a suspended sentence. Poor child.
3
Aly Rustom
poor child. he only got to live 3 years and by and large they were hell. -40 bruises and other wounds on his body, including cigarette burns- I'm speechless. I hug and kiss my toddler son every day to show him how much I love him. This little guy got nothing of the love he should have. and the bastard who made his life both short and hell only gets 9 years.
and YOU are nothing but an obstacle for decent hardworking people. They should have given you the electric chair you son of a B. You deserve nothing less.
3
BertieWooster
Tortured to death and he only gets NINE YEARS?
1
sensei258
@ Aly - I'm with you 100% about this guy.
Don't ever stop.
1
smithinjapan
Ah, the belljar verdict is in. A woman in the US got 40 years the other day for the murder of her child. In Japan we're seeing a higher than normal sentence at NINE years. That's how much a human family member's life is worth here.
0
Educator60
Japanese media reports that Eichi was Mika's child and that he was living in an institution before Mika married Wataru. The couple declared they wanted to raise him and poor little Eichi went to live with his mother and stepfather only three months before he died.
1
Ah_so
Where I am from, the murder of a child is considered worse than the murder of an adult. This may be a cultural thing, but sadistic murders are always considered utterly evil.
What I cannot understand in any sense is how the murder of a child, paticularly a sadistic one, could be considered less than the murder of a child.
It is usually through the law that I appreciate that Japan is a very foreign country, which has very different cultural assumptions at its core. Ones which I will never understand and never like.
2
canadianbento
This Creep only gets 9 years for killing his own Son, something wrong with this Justice System, he should have got LIFE!
2
Aly Rustom
Thanks brother
Not a chance in hell
2
sensei258
Why do they say it like that? Just call it what it is, murder most foul.
