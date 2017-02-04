Man gets 9 years for killing his 3-year-old stepson in 2015

OSAKA —

The Osaka District Court on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to nine years in prison for fatally abusing his 3-year-old stepson at their home in Sakai in 2015.

According to the verdict, Wataru Tsunemine and his wife Mika, 23, kept their son Eichi in captivity in a bathtub, after which he was found dead in June 2015, Fuji TV reported.

Following the boy’s death, the couple contacted emergency services, and the two were continuously questioned by police on suspicion of domestic abuse. The couple had continued denying any involvement, saying that they found the boy drowned in the bathtub when they checked on him.

The court heard that at the time of his death, Eichi had nearly 40 bruises and other wounds on his body, including cigarette burns.

The case took a different turn last year after Tsunemine changed his story and confessed that he intentionally murdered his stepson.

Police said he told them that Eichi was nothing but an obstacle in the couple’s lives. He said he became stressed out and killed Eichi by drowning him in the bathtub.

Mika, who has denied any involvement in her son’s death, has yet to stand trial.

Japan Today