Man held on stalking charge after leaving doll with needle in woman's photo on it outside her home

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 37-year-old part-time private high school lecturer on a stalking charge after he allegedly left a doll with the photo of a woman who rejected him, pinned to it with a needle, outside her home.

According to police, the suspect, Junya Ogata, has denied the charge. Sankei Shimbun reported that Ogata repeatedly sent email messages to the 21-year-old woman on her cell phone between August and November last year, asking her to date him. The 7-cm-long straw doll was left outside the woman’s home in November. A needle was stuck in a photo of the woman attached to the doll.

The woman, who had been an acquaintance of Ogata, filed a complaint with police.

