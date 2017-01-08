Man held on stalking charge after leaving doll with needle in woman's photo on it outside her home

AICHI —
Police in Nagoya have arrested a 37-year-old part-time private high school lecturer on a stalking charge after he allegedly left a doll with the photo of a woman who rejected him, pinned to it with a needle, outside her home.
According to police, the suspect, Junya Ogata, has denied the charge. Sankei Shimbun reported that Ogata repeatedly sent email messages to the 21-year-old woman on her cell phone between August and November last year, asking her to date him. The 7-cm-long straw doll was left outside the woman’s home in November. A needle was stuck in a photo of the woman attached to the doll.
The woman, who had been an acquaintance of Ogata, filed a complaint with police.
some14some
Private affair made public? anything beyond that?
Alistair Carnell
Was it the superstitious element (straw doll with photo), that made the J-force pull their finger out?
boweevil
Someone tell the guy voodoo doesnt really work....
