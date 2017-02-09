Man jailed for 16 years for killing girlfriend's 3-month-old son with stimulants

KUMAMOTO —
The Kumamoto District Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 16 years in prison for killing his former girlfriend’s three-month-old son by giving him a fatal dose of a “kakuseizai” stimulant drug at a love hotel in Kumamoto in 2015.
Tensho Yoshimura, who had pleaded not guilty, was convicted of murdering Yushin Nishida and for violating the Stimulants Control Law, Fuji TV reported Thursday.
The court heard that Yoshimura first took the stimulants himself and then gave them orally to the baby in the hotel room between 5 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on Sept 4, 2015. The couple and the child had checked in to the hotel at 3 a.m. Yoshimura’s then-girlfriend slept all morning and when she awoke after noon, she noticed that Yushin was ill, with foam coming out of his mouth, and called 119 at around 12:30 p.m. Yoshimura left the hotel before the ambulance arrived.
Yushin was taken to hospital where he died due to a circulatory disorder and other abnormalities caused by the stimulant overdose.
Yoshimura’s lawyer said he plans to appeal the ruling.
1
Mirai Hayashi
What a punk!
1
sensei258
I hope jail mates find out that he is a baby killer
1
Alistair Carnell
What a total scumbag. 16 years too lenient.
-1
CruisinJapan
How could an appeal possibly lead to a different outcome?
Is he trying to blame the mother? Or some stranger that broke into their hotel room and fed the kid some genki medicine? Give me a break
1
SenseNotSoCommon
Truth trumping fiction again.
1
gogogo
Die you piece of worthless scum.... How could someone do that to a 3 month old baby!
0
William77
This scum deserve more than just 16 years of prison,he even doesn't feel guilty for what he did. But here in this story also the mother is to blame,how could she bring a baby in such an environment,she deserves her time in jail as well.
-1
gaijin playa
the mother needs to be charged too. give her at least 10 years or enough so that she cant have a baby when released. she knew
0
John Beara
It's like almost everydays.... RIP
