Man jailed for 16 years for killing girlfriend's 3-month-old son with stimulants

KUMAMOTO —

The Kumamoto District Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 16 years in prison for killing his former girlfriend’s three-month-old son by giving him a fatal dose of a “kakuseizai” stimulant drug at a love hotel in Kumamoto in 2015.

Tensho Yoshimura, who had pleaded not guilty, was convicted of murdering Yushin Nishida and for violating the Stimulants Control Law, Fuji TV reported Thursday.

The court heard that Yoshimura first took the stimulants himself and then gave them orally to the baby in the hotel room between 5 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on Sept 4, 2015. The couple and the child had checked in to the hotel at 3 a.m. Yoshimura’s then-girlfriend slept all morning and when she awoke after noon, she noticed that Yushin was ill, with foam coming out of his mouth, and called 119 at around 12:30 p.m. Yoshimura left the hotel before the ambulance arrived.

Yushin was taken to hospital where he died due to a circulatory disorder and other abnormalities caused by the stimulant overdose.

Yoshimura’s lawyer said he plans to appeal the ruling.

Japan Today