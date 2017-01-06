Man, mentally disabled daughter found dead in murder-suicide

Crime ( 1 )

TOKYO —

A 71-year-old man and his mentally disabled 37-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in Tachikawa, Tokyo, in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Thursday.

According to police, the bodies of Akira Kubota, a part-time lecturer, and his daughter Yoko were found by Kubota’s wife after she returned home from shopping at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Fuji TV reported that Yoko had been strangled by a cord and that her father had hanged himself.

Kubota left a suicide note in which he said he had at first intended to kill himself only, but realized that his wife would not be able to take care of their daughter by herself.

Japan Today

Back to top

1 Comment

  • -1

    sensei258

    Selfish

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Japanese Language Program: Spring 2017

Japanese Language Program: Spring 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Kagoshima Tour Ep.1

Kagoshima Tour Ep.1

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search