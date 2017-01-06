Man, mentally disabled daughter found dead in murder-suicide

TOKYO —

A 71-year-old man and his mentally disabled 37-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in Tachikawa, Tokyo, in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Thursday.

According to police, the bodies of Akira Kubota, a part-time lecturer, and his daughter Yoko were found by Kubota’s wife after she returned home from shopping at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Fuji TV reported that Yoko had been strangled by a cord and that her father had hanged himself.

Kubota left a suicide note in which he said he had at first intended to kill himself only, but realized that his wife would not be able to take care of their daughter by herself.

