Man pleads not guilty to 11-year-old boy's murder in Wakayama

WAKAYAMA —

A 24-year-old man on Monday pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing an 11-year-old boy in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture, in 2015.

During the opening session of his trial at the Wakayama District Court, the defendant, Oshu Nakamura, denied any involvement in the death of Toshi Morita on Feb 5, 2015, and said that he did not even know the victim, Fuji TV reported.

However, prosecutors said that when he was initially arrested, Nakamura had said that Morita made fun of him.

Morita was attacked in a vacant lot a few hundred meters from his school as he was on his way home at 4 p.m. on Feb 5, 2015. He died from multiple stab wounds.

The court heard that the victim’s DNA was found in bloodstains on a knife found in Nakamura’s home as well as in bloodstains on a shoebox in the closet of his bedroom.

A local resident saw a man running away from the boy after the attack and called 119. Police arrested Nakamura, who lived about 150 meters from the scene of the murder, as he fit the description of the man seen running away.

Nakamura lived with his parents and was reclusive, although some neighbors recalled seeing him in front of his house occasionally swinging a bamboo sword. He also chased school kids with an umbrella in January of that year.

Nakamura’s lawyer told media that his client is mentally incompetent and said that during an interrogation after his arrest, he stood on the table for an hour, and often mumbled incoherently.

