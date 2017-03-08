Man questioned over series of arson cases in Tokyo’s Kita and Adachi wards

TOKYO —

Police in Tokyo say that a 41-year-old man under arrest on suspicion of setting fire to a motorcycle seat cover in Kita Ward may also be involved in a string of at least 18 arson cases in Kita and Adachi wards.

The suspect, Koji Kimura, was arrested Tuesday on charges of causing damage to property after allegedly setting a motorcycle and other objects on fire on Feb 19. Fuji TV reported that Kimura, who is currently unemployed and has no registered residence, has admitted to the charge.

Police believe Kimura may also be responsible for 18 suspicious fires that occurred in Kita and Adachi wards from February 6 to 19. Kimura was quoted as saying, “I’ve been drunk a lot recently and can’t clearly recall the details, but I’m certain that I caused more than 10 fires in that vicinity.” 

Kimura was arrested after multiple street surveillance cameras showed him riding a bicycle in the areas where the fires occurred. 

    gaijin playa

    nutcase. put him away for 16 years, one for every fire he started, then an additional 2 years for the rest. someone could have been killed

