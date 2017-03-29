Man referred to prosecutors for making explosive at home

Crime ( 1 )

TOKYO —

Police referred to prosecutors Tuesday a 23-year-old man suspected of producing the same explosive as used in the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 and Brussels last year.

The man is suspected of making a small amount of triacetone triperoxide, known as TATP, at his home in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, in February last year, according to the police.

He posted on YouTube last year footage showing how to make the explosive from chemicals and drugs sold in stores. The three-minute video has been deleted.

The man told the police he learned from the internet how to make the substance and reportedly told investigators: “I wanted somebody who watched the footage to produce TATP and explode it.”

The Metropolitan Police Department are beefing up vigilance against terrorist plots, in particular by lone-wolf terrorists who do not belong to any extremist groups, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Police began investigating the case after the online footage was found at the end of last year, according to investigative sources.

Police raided the man’s house in February and confiscated chemicals, tools and a personal computer, but did not find any explosive. The man told the police he had burnt all that he had produced.

The powerful explosive, dubbed the “mother of Satan” overseas, has been used in many terrorism attacks for which the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility.

TATP, made of such materials as hydrogen peroxide, acetone and hydrochloric acid, has about 80 percent of the explosive power of trinitrotoluene, or TNT used in dynamite, when the same amount of ingredients is used, and it does not require great expertise to produce, experts say.

Police in Japan have investigated other cases involving TATP. In 2007, a Tokyo man who wanted to blow up a railway line was arrested for allegedly producing TATP.

© KYODO

Back to top

1 Comment

  • -1

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Come back, Pikotaro, all is forgiven.

    We much prefer PPAP to TATP.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Japanese Language Program Summer 2017

Japanese Language Program Summer 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Try Eating Japanese Raw Eggs : the Most Cleanest and Safe Eggs to Eat

Try Eating Japanese Raw Eggs : the Most Cleanest and Safe Eggs to Eat

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Crime

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search