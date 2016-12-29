Man robs high-rise apartment after using rope to climb down from roof

Crime ( 0 )

YOKOHAMA —

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of robbery after he broke into a high-rise apartment and stole cash and watches worth about 35 million yen.

According to police, the robbery occurred between b3:30 p.m. on Dec 21 and 7 p.m. on Dec 22 in a condo in Kanagawa Ward. Fuji TV quoted police as saying that the suspect, Soshi Yamashina, robbed the apartment of the 28-year-old owner of the bar where he worked. Yamashina said he had visited his employer’s apartment many times and knew he kept a lot of cash and luxury-brand watches valued at about 9.8 million yen there.

Police said that Yamashina has admitted to the charge and said he used a rope to lower himself down from the roof to the balcony of his employer’s residence which is on the top floor of the 38-story building. He then entered the apartment through the unlocked balcony window and stole the money and watches from a closet.

Police said Yamashina told them he wanted the money to open his own shop one day.

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
10 Onsen Resorts To Visit This Winter

10 Onsen Resorts To Visit This Winter

Tokyo Insight MagazineInTokyo Magazine

January live Music Schedule at The Dickens!

January live Music Schedule at The Dickens!

What the dickens! British pubBars

BCCJ Shinnenkai (New Year Party) 2017

BCCJ Shinnenkai (New Year Party) 2017

British Chamber of Commerce in Japan (BCCJ)Business Organizations

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search