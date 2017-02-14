Man robs Tokyo love hotel at knifepoint

TOKYO —

A man robbed a small love hotel in Tokyo’s Musashino area on Monday morning, getting away with more than 200,000 yen.

According to police, the man entered the Hotel New York near JR Kichijoji Station at around 5:40 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the man threatened the woman on duty at the front desk with a knife and demanded money. After the woman handed over the money, he ran away. The employee, who was not injured, went to a nearby police box to report the robbery.

The man is described as being in his 50s and was dressed all in black.

